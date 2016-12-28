MFK: “Government does not a majority, Ministers should resign!”

WILLEMSTAD – The opposition party MFK submitted a letter to Governor Lucille George-Wout. In this letter, which was signed by 9 Members of Parliament, they indicate that the Ministers of the Cabinet Koeiman do not have the support of a majority in Parliament.

Curaçao now has 14 Members of Parliament. This is because 7 of the MPs were sworn in as Ministers on December 23. Currently, the coalition has only 4 MPs to support their government.

The MFK faction has asked the President of Parliament, through a letter dated December 24, 2016, for an urgent public meeting because the Government headed by Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman does not enjoy the support of a majority in Parliament. The President of Parliament, the PNP leader Humphrey Davelaar has not reacted yet to MFK’s petition.

In their letter to Davelaar, the MPs indicate that they have sent a letter to the Governor because he is not reacting to their petition. According to the nine MPs, the Ministers should immediately resign. Also, the nine MPs state that the Government does not have any authority to govern and to make decisions. The Ministers will be personally accountable for their actions, said the nine MPs.

The MPs that took oath on December 23 are Hensley Koeiman (MAN), Kenneth Gijsbertha (MAN), Zita Jesus-Leito (PAR), Eugene Rhugennaath (PAR), Jaime Cordoba (Pueblo Soberano), Ruthmilda Larmonie (Pueblo Soberano), and Suzy Camelia-Römer (PNP).

Photo: MFK faction in Parliament