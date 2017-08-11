Minister Camelia-Römer is losing patience with SONA

WILLEMSTAD - The Minister of Health, Environment and Nature, Suzanne Camelia-Römer is not very pleased with the SONA foundation. She is even losing patience with them. The reason for this is that she has been waiting for a while now for information about the financial situation surrounding the construction of the new hospital in Otrabanda. Up until now, she has not received the requested information.

During the recent press conference of the Council of Ministers, she indicated that she will no longer wait on SONA and if they cannot produce what she has requested he will have to take other steps to ensure that she receives the needed financial information. According to Camelia-Römer, there is an entire supervision team that has been appointed in this case to serve the interests of the government as a sort of intermediary but they also are not receiving the needed information. This is why the Minister requested an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers to deal with this issue.

The Minister indicated that when she asked for the information, SONA, which is in charge of construction funds of the new hospital, she understood that after the conflict with Berenschot, the latter kept all the financial documents.

But the Minister stressed that this is not her problem. SONA should have taken Berenschot to court to claim the documents. She, as the one politically responsible, should receive these financial documents to present them to parliament. Since she became minister she has met several times with SONA without receiving answers to her questions.