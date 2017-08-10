MP asks questions about illegal prostitution

WILLEMSTAD - The Member of Parliament for PAR, Anna-Maria Pauletta asked the Minister of Justice Quincy Girigorie several questions about the large number of people working as prostitutes outside the brothel Campo Alegre. These questions came after a documentary about unregulated prostitution on the island.

The MP also asked about the so-called ‘drinking girls’, often undocumented women who work at a bar selling alcoholic beverages that help them arrange an income for themselves.

“I am concerned about this situation, which poses a social, legal, economic and health hazard to the community,” said the PAR MP. According to the MP, the women who end up doing this work are not regularly checked and there is no control over the work environment. There is no guarantee that these people are not being abused or forced to work as prostitutes. Trafficking in humans for prostitution is not strange in Curaçao. “According to treaties, we must protect people against this,” said the MP in her letter to the Minister of Justice.

She wants to know from the Minister what he does to tackle unregulated prostitution on the island. “Is there any policy on prostitution? How is it guaranteed that our country is not used for trafficking in human beings, is there a policy about this?”

The MP also wants to know how often prostitution and 'drinking girls' are found at nightlife and whether the minister can tell more about the concept of 'drinking girls'.