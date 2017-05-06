Names new Ministers announced

WILLEMSTAD – The formation process of a new government for Curaçao is progressing steadily. The three parties that committed to working together already announced the names of their candidate-ministers for the government.

The ruling party emitted a press release announced that Eugene Rhuggenaath will be the Prime Minister and the Minister of General Affairs. He will also be in charge of the oil refinery. The President of the party, Zita Jesus-Leito has been nominated as Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Spatial Planning. Marilyn Alcala-Walle as Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, and the newcomer Quincy Girigorie as Minister of Justice.

The party also nominated Anthony Begina as Minister Plenipotentiary in The Hague. He will represent Curaçao in the Kingdom Council of Ministers.

The party also announced who they will present as President of Parliament. This will be William Millerson. Their faction leader in Parliament will be Anamaria Pauletta.

Coalition partner MAN also announced its candidate-ministers for the new government.

As Minister of Economic Affairs, MAN nominated Steven Martina. As Minister of Social Development, Labor and Welfare, the party nominated its leader Hensley Koeiman. Kenneth Gijsbertha will once again be appointed as Minister of Finance, and Armin Konket as Minister of Government Planning, Policy and Service.

Elsa Rozendal will be the party’s faction leader in Parliament.

The other coalition partner, PIN nominates its leader, Suzanne Camelia-Römer as the new Minister of Health, Nature and Environment.