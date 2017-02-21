New majority: “Withdrawal decision to dissolve Parliament and cancel elections!”

WILLEMSTAD - The decision to dissolve the Parliament of Curaçao and the snap elections should be repealed. This is according to the parliamentary factions of MFK, KdNT, MP, PS and the recently independent Member of Parliament Gassan Dannawi.

This is also the reason why this new majority requested the President of Parliament Gilmar Pisas to convene a public meeting.

According to the signatories, the decision of the government Koeiman of February 12th goes against international treaties. These treaties indicate that there should be a reasonable period between successive elections. The treaties transcend government decrees.

Moreover, there is no justification for the decision and the fact that there is a new majority in parliament has not been taken into account, according to the signatories. This new majority is now 12 seats.