New MPs take oath of office; Coalition has a majority again

WILLEMSTAD – The seven new Members of Parliament were finally sworn in by the Governor of Curaçao H.E. Lucille George-Wout at Fort Amsterdam.

After a tumultuous start of the day, Parliament finally approved the credentials of these seven new MPs. This took place under heavy criticism of the opposition parties, especially Gerrit Schotte of the MFK and Ampara dos Santos of the Korsou di Nos Tur (KdNT).

This means that the Parliament of Curaçao once again has 21 members. According to Schotte, these MPs should not have been sworn in because there was no quorum in Parliament this morning to approve their credentials. He indicated that everything that took place today is illegal.