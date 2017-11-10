New station ship arrived this morning in St. Anna Bay

WILLEMSTAD - The new station ship in the Caribbean entered the harbor of Willemstad this morning. The Zr.Ms. Van Speijk of the Royal Navy will be the station ship for the next 4 months.

The navy ship sailed the Saint Anna Bay at half past nine and was welcomed as usual by naval officers standing on the balcony of Fort Amsterdam. Van Speijk docked at the Mattheywerf after entering the harbor. The ship replaces Zr.Ms. Zeeland that has been active in the region in recent months. The Zeeland has been used to provide relief assistance to Sint Maarten and Dominica after the passage of Hurricanes Irma, José and Maria.

In addition to navy presence and emergency relief, the main task of the station ship is to perform counter-drug operations. For this purpose, the ship is deployed for both the Royal Navy, the Coast Guard Caribbean Area and the US-led International counter-drug organization, the Joint Interagency Task Force South.

On the way to Curacao, the officers on the ship have done various training, including operations with the NH-90 naval combat helicopter.