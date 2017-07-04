No decision yet on extradition Jamaloodin

WILLEMSTAD - It is still unclear whether George Jamaloodin is being delivered to Curacao. The court in Caracas, Venezuela hasn’t made a decision yet on the case. The Public Prosecution (OM) in Curaçao has been waiting for four months now.

The former Minister of Finance is one of the principal suspects in the investigation into the assassination of the popular politician and former Member of Parliament Helmin Wiels. According to the OM, he is the one who gave the order to Burney Fonseca to have the politician liquidated. Fonseca was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for his participation in the murder.

Jamaloodin is also the main suspect in an official corruption case where subsidy funds are unaccounted for. Jamaloodin fled to Venezuela but was arrested in March this year. The South American country has no extradition agreement with the Kingdom of the Netherlands.