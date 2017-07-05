Once again Coast Guard arrests undocumented Venezuelans

WILLEMSTAD - During the early hours today, the Dash-8 of the Coast Guard Curaçao signaled a suspicious movement on the sea east of the island. The Super RHIB was immediately dispatched to investigate.

It was around 3:35 in the morning when the officers intercepted the boat and found 26 undocumented Venezuelans aboard. There were 17 men and 9 women.

After everybody was searched, the boat and the Venezuelans were brought to the Coast Guard station in Parera and transferred to the Police.

