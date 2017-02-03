Our professional ballplayers as ambassadors for Curaçao

With luncheon keynote speaker Mr. Hensley Meulens.....

WILLEMSTAD – On the initiative of the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Eugene Rhuggenaath, a luncheon presentation for representatives of government agencies, private enterprises and the tourism sector was organized by the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), titled: “How to Maximize Curaçao’s Exposure Through our Major League Baseball Ambassadors.” This initiative is in line with one of the recommendations of the 2015-2020 Tourism Master Plan, which is to increase awareness of Curaçao abroad, and especially in the United States. The luncheon keynote speaker was Mr. Hensley Meulens. In his introduction, Minister Rhuggenaath stated the event’s objective of providing inspiration to those present while also offering a sense of direction on the use of Curaçaoan ballplayers as ambassadors for the island. Accompanying Mr. Meulens were other professional players: Didi Gregorius, Jonathan Schoop and Jurickson Profar.

The CTB had previously run several promotional campaigns with Curacaoan athletes who excel abroad, the most recent example being the contract between the CTB and Churandy Martina for the latter to act as an ambassador for his country. During his presentation, Mr. Hensley Meulens asked: Should we be using our major-league ballplayers to promote Curaçao? All in attendance agreed that the answer to that question had to be “Yes!” Mr. Meulens gave several examples of how international athletes carry out marketing based on their personal branding. With so many Curaçaoans excelling in major-league baseball, the time is right, now more than ever, for Curaçao to gain exposure through these ambassadors. The list of Curacaoan professional ballplayers includes: Andrelton Simmons with the Los Angeles Angels, Didi Gregorius with the New York Yankees, Kenley Jansen with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jurickson Profar with the Texas Rangers, Jonathan Schoop with the Baltimore Orioles and Hensley Meulens with the San Francisco Giants. At the end of the luncheon presentation, Mr. Hugo Clarinda (CTB) explained that the next step will involve one-on-one meetings between the CTB and those in attendance in order to arrive at concrete ideas on how to leverage our professional ballplayers as key players in the country’s promotional plans.

