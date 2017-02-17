Parliament adopt motions to dismiss four ministers and the Minister Plenipotentiary

WILLEMSTAD – As was announced by the new majority in Parliament, today they adopted several motions of no confidence against the Ministers Eugene Rhuggenaath, Suzanne Camelia-Römer, Kenneth Gijsbertha, Zita Jesus-Leito and the Minister Plenipotentiary in The Hague Eunice Eisden. Only Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman and Minister Ornelio Martina are allowed to stay.

All of the motions were adopted by a majority of eleven Members of Parliament.

These motions will now be submitted to the Governor with the request to immediately remove the Ministers.

The new majority indicated that they want an interim cabinet of professionals to remain until the new government is installed after the elections.

It is up to the Governor now to decide whether she will accept these motions or not. She already requested the government to stay as caretaker until the elections.