Parliament adopt motions to dismiss Prime Minister and his government

WILLEMSTAD – As was announced by the new majority in Parliament, today they adopted several motions of no confidence against Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman and the Ministers Eugene Rhuggenaath, Suzanne Camelia-Römer, Kenneth Gijsbertha, Ornelio Martina, Zita Jesus-Leito and the Minister Plenipotentiary in The Hague Eunice Eisden.

All of the motions were adopted by a majority of eleven Members of Parliament. Only two Ministers remain in the government who have the support of the new majority. These Ministers are Jaime Cordoba and Ruthmila Larmonie-Cecilia, both of the Pueblo Soberano (PS) party. The PS is also part of the new coalition.

These motions will now be submitted to the Governor with the request to immediately remove the Ministers.

The new majority indicated that they want an interim cabinet of professionals to remain until the new government is installed after the elections.