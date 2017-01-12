Parliaments of Aruba and Curaçao want the Netherlands to pay more attention to Venezuela

WILLEMSTAD – The Parliaments of Aruba and Curaçao would like to see more attention from the Netherlands to the relationship with the South American country and the Kingdom’s largest neighbour Venezuela.

This was one of the topics that were discussed during the first day of the Kingdom Inter-Parliamentary Consultation between the Parliaments of the Netherlands, Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten which is currently being held in Curaçao. The official relations with countries outside of the Kingdom is the responsibility of the Netherlands.

According to the delegations from Aruba and Curaçao more can be done to about the good relations with Venezuela, even with the current crisis in the South American neighbour.