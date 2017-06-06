Personnel Defense Caribbean Area receive military decoration for humanitarian aid to Haiti

WILLEMSTAD – The personnel of the Kingdom Defense in the Caribbean granted humanitarian aid in Haiti last October. For their dedication, they received the Remembrance Medal for Humanitarian Assistance at Disasters last Friday.

Earlier, the crew of Zr.Ms. Holland was awarded the medal in Den Helder, the Netherland. In Curaçao, the medals were awarded by the Commander of the Navy in the Caribbean, Commander Hans Lodder and the consul of Haiti Adam Raymond. Among the decorated were the crew members of Zr.Ms. Pelican, Naval Pilot, Staff of the Navy Headquarters Caribbean (MHKC), Maternity Support Caribbean Area (MICAR), and Hospital and Logistics Services Navy Base Parera.

Commander Lodder mentioned in his speech that the commitment to Haiti was a wonderful example of how the various business units of the Caribbean Defense can be "One Team Carib" to achieve great things. Eventually, 450 tonnes of relief goods were delivered by the personnel on the ships.

The consul of Haiti was visibly affected by the ceremony. In a short thank-you, Raymond expressed his gratitude for the emergency aid provided by the officers on behalf of the people of Haiti.