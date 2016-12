WILLEMSTAD –A happily surprised Doctor Allaart of the airport medical center, Porto Medico, received 25 shirts from Curaçao Airport Partners, as a token of appreciation for the collaboration between the two partners. On the picture: CAP CEO Ralph Blanchard and CFO Tobias Markert offering the Porto Medico shirts to Doctor Jan Willem Allaart, his wife Clarine Allaart and Emro Dollison, one of the talented athletes of the Porto Medico triathlon team.