Potential Tropical Cyclone approaching the ABC-Islands

WILLEMSTAD - The National Hurricane Center issued the following Potential Tropical Cyclone Advisory at 2:00 p.m. on June 19, 2017.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bonaire, Curaçao, and Aruba.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to this area, everyone should monitor products issued by the national meteorological service.

Everyone should monitor local and regional reports for updates on the situation and for information on preparedness.

The Curacao Meteorological Department: http://www.meteo.cw/

The Aruba Meteorological Department: http://www.meteo.aw/

U.S. National Hurricane Center: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Make sure to monitor the status of flight and airport operations. Several flights in the Caribbean have been canceled already.

