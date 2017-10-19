Premier: “Guangdong Zhenrong was not authorized to disclose information about PDVSA”

WILLEMSTAD - During a Central Committee meeting of Parliament, the Chinese State Company Guangdong Zhenrong Energy (GZE) disclosed some information about the Venezuelan company PDVSA, which operates the Curaçao refinery. According to Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath, GZE was not authorized to do this.

The Prime Minister also indicated that GZE was not authorized to speak on behalf of the public company which owns the refinery, Refineria di Korsou (Curaçao Refinery), RdK. “As we have seen during the parliamentary meeting, has caused panic in the community which is something that, as a Prime Minister, I condemn,” said the Prime Minister reacting to the comments made by GZE representatives about the current state of the oil refinery and PDVSA.

The GZE representatives voiced their concern about the worrying situation at the oil refinery and the need for an emergency plan. The Chinese company asked the Members of Parliament for their support. Bingyan Chen of GZE expressed his concern to the fact that the Venezuelan State Oil Company PdVSA is not cooperating in any way with the agreement between Curaçao and GZE to take over the exploitation of the refinery.

He also spoke about a possible shut down of the refinery since Venezuela is not delivering any crude oil for refining in Curaçao. This caused panic among the Members of Parliament but also the entire community. It could lead to a shortage of gasoline and propane gas. It could also have a negative impact on the economy of the island. But the Prime Minister indicated that the government has everything under control. Through the companies RdK, Curoil and the Isla Refinery, the government is dealing with this situation to ensure that such scenario does not take place.

The Prime Minister said that he will ask the Multi-Disciplinary Project Team, which is the committee that negotiates with GZE, to deal with this issue. “But RdK already informed GZE that they are not authorized to disclose this type of information. They are also not authorized to talk to the media about this topic especially because of the type of reaction this can cause in the community,” said Rhuggenaath.

“I will admit that the current situation at the refinery is delicate and for some time now we have been dealing with this through Curoil and RdK and we’ve asked these two companies two prepare some scenarios on how we will solve this problem. One of the solutions could be expanding our storage capacity to have an emergency reserve. Hopefully, by the end of this week or the beginning of next week, we can receive these proposals.”

