Premier Rhuggenaath: “Time for plan B for future of oil refinery!”

WILLEMSTAD - The Council of Ministers held an extraordinary meeting to discuss a possible plan B or other alternatives for the future of the oil refinery after 2019. This is in the context of continuing concern about the Chinese state company Guangdong Zhenrong Energy (GZE).

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Curaçao Eugene Rhuggenaath to the media. More than a year after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the government and GZE, the Chinese company has still not provided full clarity about various financial and technical aspects. Meanwhile, concern is growing in Willemstad.

The Multi-Disciplinary Project Team (MDPT) which negotiated the MoU on behalf of the government indicated that a fallback position should be considered. This in case the negotiations with GZE or even PDVSA should amount to nothing. “Given the urgent situation regarding the refinery and the known deadline of 2019, there is not much time to study alternatives. Time is urging,” said the Prime Minister, who urged the Council of Ministers yesterday to consider how this can best be addressed. Rhuggenaath hopes that they can reach an agreement and begin the process of a plan B.

Rhuggenaath emphasizes that there are no negotiations yet with other parties. The MoU signed with GZE in September 2016 implies a negotiating obligation. “We must respect that. We, therefore, do not negotiate with other parties. That is not what has been proposed. What we are doing is consider a plan B and start preparing for it just in case,” said the Prime Minister.