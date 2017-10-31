Press release: InselAir relaunches flights to Surinam

WILLEMSTAD - InselAir will resume its service between Curacao and Paramaribo starting Monday November 20th 2017 with two flights per week. Paramaribo is the first destination to be re-launched as part of the restructuring plan put forward by the management of the airline, this indicating the importance of the Surinam market for Inselair International. The service is being relaunched with the MD 83 aircraft that is well familiar to the Surinamese market.

On Mondays the flight will leave from Curacao at 14:15 and arrive in Paramaribo at 17:45 local time. The return flight leaves Paramaribo at 18:30 and arrives in Curacao at 20:00.

On Fridays the flight will leave from Curacao at 09:15 and arrive in Paramaribo at 12:45 local time. The return flight leaves Paramaribo at 13:30 and arrives in Curacao at 15:00.

Passengers may as of now book their flights and purchase their ticket online via www.flyinselair.com, at Insel Air ticket offices, at travel agencies and via the call center at +5999 7370444