Press release: No agreement between the CTB and Uber

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) has taken note of posts on social media stating that the CTB has entered into an agreement with Uber without first consulting local taxi drivers on Curaçao. Uber is an international concept to which private drivers affiliate themselves to offer transportation services to or from specific locations. Reservations are made online and payments are made by credit card. The report about the agreement between the CTB and Uber for these services to be provided on the island of Curaçao is false.

The CTB cannot enter into any agreement regarding transportation, as this goes beyond the Board’s authority. Furthermore, in view of current legislation on Curaçao, the CTB is not of the opinion that a concept such as Uber’s would be feasible locally.

The CTB has also taken note of the misuse of the CTB’s marketing logo in the report posted on social media advertising Uber’s services on Curaçao, possibly giving the impression that the CTB is somehow affiliated to this service. The logo in question is a registered trademark and the CTB hereby advises that its unauthorized use constitutes trademark infringement.