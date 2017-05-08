Press release: Seeking young OCT entrepreneurs for business training in EU

BRUSSELS, WILLEMSTAD - A not-to-be-missed Learning-By-Doing opportunity is on offer to a national from any Overseas Country and Territory* (name OCT) in Brussels, Belgium, to work with an experienced business person whose specialization is innovation. This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic entrepreneur to learn more about the importance of innovation in business, business promotion, European Union project development and communication for a period of 1-6 months. A grant for living costs and return travel costs to Brussels - €1,100 per month in total - is offered by the European Commission.

Any EU member state – Under same EU programme, ERASMUS FOR YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS, many other opportunities are available. OCT citizens to be mentored in any of the EU’s 28 Member States, for 1-6 months, by successful business persons. All business sectors are included – agriculture, the green and blue economy, ICT … OCT nationals can elect a mentorship in any EU country apart from the OCT associated member state.

For all placements, applicants should be interested in business development and be ready to draft up a brief plan for a business start-up. Business graduates with great ideas for a start-up can also apply. Find out more from: innovation@octa-innovation.eu

