Prime Minister accepts Dutch assistance in oil refinery negotiations

WILLEMSTAD – The Prime Minister of Curaçao Hensley Koeiman accepts the offer of the Dutch government for assistance in the negotiations on the future of the oil refinery.

Curaçao is in a process in which the Chinese state-owned company Guangdong Zhenrong will take over the operations of the oil refinery in 2020. The refinery is currently being operated by the Venezuelan state-owned company PdVSA.

The offer was made in November last year in a letter to former Prime Minister Dr. Bernhard Whiteman. The Hague would like to contribute to the further development, possibly through the channels of foreign affairs. But according to the Dutch government, they will help only if Willemstad agrees and sees the necessity for this assistance. That is now the case. But officially the offer has not been accepted.