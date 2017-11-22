Prime Minister strengthens ties with Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs in the Netherlands

THE HAGUE - Prime Minister Rhuggenaath was the guest of the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, November 21 to consult with his colleagues. Both Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs have a special relationship with Curaçao and are very interested in developments on the island.

Upon arrival at the Ministry of Defense, Prime Minister Rhuggenaath was warmly greeted by Minister Ank Bijleveld. Ms Bijleveld was Undersecretary for Kingdom Relations at the time of the Netherlands Antilles and is therefore familiar with the islands. It was a pleasant reunion.

During the meeting, Premier Rhuggenaath expressed his appreciation for the important role of defense in the Caribbean and the assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The Prime Minister then visited the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Halbe Zijlstra. The Ministers laid the foundation for further good cooperation on foreign relations and discussed the role of Curaçao and the Kingdom in the region.

During both discussions, various proposals emerged to deepen the options for cooperation between the Netherlands and Curaçao.