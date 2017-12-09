Prime Minister: “We are not negotiating with the unions!”

WILLEMSTAD - During the press conference of the Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister of Curaçao Eugene Rhuggenaath indicated that the government is not negotiating with the trade unions. There will be no counter-proposal. “We have a responsibility to the community and do not participate in a game to see who has the longest breath.”

“The demands of the trade unions, namely the minimum wage, car insurance and dismissals at UTS, will not be honored by the government.”

The Prime Minister indicated that there are several questions regarding the actions, which has the island in its grip for a number of days now. “We are living with the community in this situation. Within a society, and everyone who is a part of it, peace and tranquility should prevail. And everything the government does must be in everyone's interest.”

The Prime Minister urged the unions to take into account the consequences of the actions. “When roads are blocked, this can have fatal consequences for someone. An ambulance that could have been on time to save someone's life won’t be able to get there on time.”

The Prime Minister announced to the unions that the doors are always open. “That will always remain our standpoint. We respect the process of dialogue.”