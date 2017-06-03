Rhuggenaath to brief the two new Ministers on the sale of Kura Hulanda Hotel

WILLEMSTAD - The Ministers Steven Martina of Economic Development and Zita Jesus-Leito of Traffic, Transport and Spatial Planning should be briefed on the sale of Hotel Kura Hulanda to Colombian businessman Carlos Londoño.

This is according to Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath. The Premier wants the sale to take place as soon as possible. Ruggenaath points out that an agreement was signed between seller and buyer in December last year. That was when Ruggenaath was involved as minister of economic development.

The government then had an important task in the further settlement, mainly due to the outstanding debts of the hotel, but since the change of government at the beginning of this year, nothing has been done.

This is all the more worrying because the Plaza Hotel Curaςao & Casino has now been closed and auctioned by the Giro Bank. There are also no tourists at the Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort because it is being renovated extensively.