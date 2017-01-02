Rozendal sworn in on January 9

WILLEMSTAD – Elsa Rozendal will be sworn in as Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport on January 9. This is according to the former ‘formateur’ and the brand new Minister of Finance Kenneth Gijsbertha.

Until then Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman will take care of the Ministry of Education. Rozandal will have to resign as Member of Parliament first before taken oath as Minister. She did not want to resign as MP because of some internal problems in her party (MAN) about who should succeed her in parliament.

There were some pre-election agreements between the candidates on the ballot about personal votes and who should be MP. According to the party leaders, the internal issues have been resolved and the MAN MPs are ready to take their places in Parliament.