SILVER Medal for Team Curaçao… at the Taste of the Caribbean Competition

WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao’s Culinary Team has successfully represented Curaçao at this year’s Taste of the Caribbean competition organized by the Caribbean Hotel & tourism Association (CHTA) in Miami. These highly motivated young chefs and bartender had the opportunity to create signature dishes and have various guests enjoy their creations.

The Taste of the Caribbean consisted of several bartender competitions, pastry and chocolate competition, beef and seafood competition and a team competition where the Culinary Team cooked for 40 people. The consumer event ‘Caribbean 305 took place on Saturday June 3rd, where teams prepared local bites for the public. CTB provided the booth, which was a huge success and attracted hundreds of visitors. According to CHATA President & CEO Miles Mercera, who was also present at the event, “Curaçao is not only a beautiful island but also home to very talented people. The Curaçao Culinary Team demonstrated today that passion and dedication pays off. The team has worked very hard to be able to compete at this competition. They held many fundraising events and invested countless hours of hard work to perfect their craft.”

Their hard work did not go unnoticed. The chefs and bartender form one of the most decorated national team representing Curaçao, amassing 13 medals at the Taste of the Caribbean. The Curaçao Culinary Team won silver for the overall team competition; Adriyel Lourens won silver in the Chef of the year competition. In the Beef competition and Junior Chef Competition; Dane Ribeiro Rodriguez won silver. In the Chocolate competition Carlos Anthonij won a Bronze medal and in the Pastry Chef Competition a Silver one. Our very own Jereld Balentien participated in the Seafood Competition and won a Bronze medal. Lastly, Fabian Cleopa won bronze in the Bartender competition. CHATA congratulates the Curaçao Culinary Team 2017 with their achievement and thanks the team for placing Curaçao on the map.

The success of the Culinary Team depends on more than just the team members. Sponsors also played a vital part in achieving the medals. Thanks to the sponsors: ACU, Academy Hotel, Amazia Restaurant, Curaçao Creations, Chobolobo, Coca-cola, Cake Faces, CINEX, the Curaçao Tourist Board, Caribbean Bakery & Restaurant supplies, Delinova, DHL, ENNIA, Esperamos Supermarket, Emergency Printing , Eastern Dynasty Restaurant, Firgos, Hilton Hotel Curaçao, Kortijn, Licores Maduro, Me & Uniforms, Nemo Restaurant, Papagayo Resort, Panaderia Isa, Thirty Steps Taxi Association, Fuik Micro Greens, Fayad Fruit & Vegetables), Capriles Kliniek, SPICE Girls and CHATA.

The Culinary Team will arrive this Sunday June 11 at 8.50PM. CHATA encourages the community to come to the airport to congratulate the team with their tremendous achievement.