Simmons for third time best short stop

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao’s own international baseball player Andrelton Simmons has received the Gold Glove Award in America for the best shortstop in the American League.

This is the third time for the Los Angeles Angels player that he won the prestigious award. Earlier, he did that in 2013 and 2014, as a player of the Atlanta Braves in the National League.

The 28-year-old Curaçaoan is only the third player in the history of the Major League who knows how to win the Gold Glove in both leagues.

Photo credit: ESPN