SOAB also reports on financial mismanagement MDPT

WILLEMSTAD - The Multi-Disciplinary Project Team (MDPT) under the leadership of Werner Wiels apparently spent millions of guilders on several issues that have nothing to do with the work that they were mandated to do.

The Government’s Accountants Bureau (SOAB) came to this conclusion after a thorough investigation into the dealings of the MDPT.

Earlier, it was reported that Wiels and his friends used the MDPT as their personal ATM.

Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath says that if the final report of SOAB indeed indicates financial mismanagement, it will also be addressed.

MDPT’s sole responsibility is to ensure the continuation and the modernization of the oil refinery operations after the contract with the Venezuelan company PDVSA expires in 2019.