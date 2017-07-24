Special team against illegal dumping

WILLEMSTAD - The government wants to put an end to illegal waste dumping, the disposal of chemical waste and the Illegal excavations of land.

A special team of the Ministries of Health and Justice together with the Public Prosecutor's Office will get involved. The intention is to keep more controls and to fine or bring to justice those who violate the law.

The fines have to go up because dumping at the official landfill at Malpais is often more expensive than a fine itself.