Published On: Wed, Aug 2nd, 2017

TAP makes three-weekly technical stopovers at Curaçao International Airport

TAPWILLEMSTAD - The Airbus 330-200 of the airline TAP Portugal now makes three-weekly technical stopovers at Curaçao International Airport. Purpose of the stopover is their crew-change and fueling.

The TAP Airbus 330-200 carries approximately 263 passengers on the route Lisbon-Caracas-Lisbon (Lisboa). It’s specifically a technical-stopover for the crew-change, as no passengers can disembark or embark the plane. Airport plane parking and fueling services are also offered to TAP at Curaçao International Airport, where after the plane continues towards its destination.

