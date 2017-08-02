TAP makes three-weekly technical stopovers at Curaçao International Airport

WILLEMSTAD - The Airbus 330-200 of the airline TAP Portugal now makes three-weekly technical stopovers at Curaçao International Airport. Purpose of the stopover is their crew-change and fueling.

The TAP Airbus 330-200 carries approximately 263 passengers on the route Lisbon-Caracas-Lisbon (Lisboa). It’s specifically a technical-stopover for the crew-change, as no passengers can disembark or embark the plane. Airport plane parking and fueling services are also offered to TAP at Curaçao International Airport, where after the plane continues towards its destination.