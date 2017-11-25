The CTB Launches its Year Planner for 2018

A fantastic job by students of Adriana’s Academy for Arts & Sciences!

WILLEMSTAD - This year marks the 20th anniversary of Curaçao’s addition to the UNESCO World Heritage list, and to commemorate that, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is dedicating its 2018 Year Planner to art, culture and heritage. To that end, a special request was made to Adriana’s Academy for Arts & Sciences, under the direction of Mr. Girigorio (Papy) Adriana. Mr. Adriana guided a group of students as they made paintings of buildings and monuments in the Skalo neighborhood. Skalo is one of the historic quarters of Willemstad. The paintings were all exhibited in gallery format at a get-together on the patio of Villa Maria last Friday. Minister Dr. Steven Martina was there to receive the very first Year Planner, as well as to thank the students for a wonderful job.

The students’ age varies between 9 and 21 years. For this specific project, they captured impressive angles of these beautiful buildings. Two of them also worked on a painting of Playa Kenepa that will be featured on the Year Planner’s back cover. The paintings were photographed and incorporated into the design, together with a quote by Ms. Filomena “Elia” Isenia, written especially for the Year Planner.

The CTB wishes to thank students Chayenne van Varsseveld, Riwendy Goarieno, Raydison Walter, Quisanty Paulo, Tahynno Stephens, Kwynelle Ong-A-Kwie, Iwshender de Windt, Timothy McHardy, Jair Mattheeuw, Paola Maria, Jason Bezemer and Gregeline Pieternella for their dedication in creating a Year Planner that truly reflects the beauty of the buildings and monuments in Skalo.