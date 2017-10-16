The Curaçao Tourist Board and Curaçao Airport Partners host North Carolina roadshow to educate the travel trade community

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) in partnership with the Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) recently hosted several trade educational seminars throughout different cities in North Carolina, including Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh. The purpose of these seminars was mainly to promote Curaçao as a top destination for vacationers in the area, while also supporting the weekly non-stop flights with American Airlines from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Aiming to further grow and expand arrivals from the North American market, the CTB and CAP teamed up with in-market wholesale partner American Airlines Vacations, as well as private sector partners Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino, Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort and Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino to educate their best-selling travel agents and get Curaçao on their radars.

With the recent hurricanes affecting the Caribbean, the travel trade community has been working tirelessly to assist their clients whose travel plans have been affected. During this week travel agents expressed a renewed interest in Curaçao as part of the ABC islands and its location. They are taking another look at Curaçao as a viable destination and as an option for visitors that are now displaced. If looking to rebook, Curaçao is now on their minds and our doors are always open.