Travel with Minister Rhuggenaath to Panama

WILLEMSTAD - The Ministry of Economic Development invites entrepreneurs in the maritime and logistics sector from Curaçao to participate in the Kingdom Mission to Panama in the Panama Maritime Conference in 2017.

The Panama Maritime Conference is Panama's premier exhibition and conference for the maritime and logistics sector. This conference will take place from March 12 to 15, 2017 forthcoming.

The Minister of Economic Development, Eugene Rhuggenaath, this trade mission will lead along with a delegation from Curacao consisting of interested entrepreneurs who want to participate in this conference.

For the entrepreneur participation represents an opportunity to expand their business network in Panama. The visit facilitates and provides access to both public and private sector of the Kingdom, Panama and the international participants.

The participants will also receive as an entrepreneur the opportunity to present their products and services during the conference and the possibility to do business with the other participants in this trade mission. Incidentally, the new Panama Canal is now operational, this means thus possibilities for new projects in this sector.

If you are a business owner interested to represent together with the Ministry of Curaçao delegation, please contact the Ministry as soon as possible. This can be done by emailing agnette.kingswijk@gobiernu.cw or telephone number 462-1444 ext. 129. A statement of participation is possible until February 6, 2017.

Your contribution as an entrepreneur will consist of your participation fee and your own travel and accommodation.