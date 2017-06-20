Tropical cyclone bulletin no. 3: Tropical Storm Bret approaching southeastern Caribbean – Tropical Storm watch in effect for Curaçao

Warnings in effect: a tropical storm watch is now in effect until further notice.

Effect on local conditions:

Winds: Becoming northeasterly on Tuesday evening and southeasterly on early Wednesday morning. Wind speeds generally moderate to strong; 20 to 50 km/hr with possible gusts up to 75 km/hr.

Seas: Mainly moderate with wave heights between 1 and 2 meters (3 to 7 feet). Temporarily quite rough on Wednesday on the south coast with wave heights between 2 and 3 meters (7 to 10 feet). Some coastal flooding could cause damages in coastal.areas.

Rainfall: Rain or thundershowers are possible between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon. Expected rainfall amounts between 50 to 75 mm and locally more. This could lead to some flooding.