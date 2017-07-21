TSA enhances security measures for commercial US flights

WILLEMSTAD - The US TSA has ordered all carriers flying into the US, to implement revised security measures for passengers travelling from all destinations to the US. Travellers headed to the United States need to take into account that, as per direct, they will be subject to additional screening of Personal Electronic Devices (PED’s), due to the new requirements.

The US Transportation Security Administration (US TSA) is an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that has authority over the security of the traveling public in the United States. Recently, the United States Department of Homeland Security has determined it necessary to enhance security measures for all commercial flights from all destinations to the United States. These measures have also been implemented at Curaçao International Airport, as well as at international airports around the world.

Curaçao Airport Partners NV(CAP) in collaboration with the Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) and the airline partners have made the necessary arrangements to comply with the new requirements. All passengers traveling to the US are advised to check-in three hours prior to departure. Passengers travelling to the US that have concerns about transport of their PED’s should consult their respective Airline for further details.