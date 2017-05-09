UN does not exercise permanent supervision on Kingdom

WILLEMSTAD – During a recent visit by a number of representatives of Dutch civil servants in the United Nations Department of Political Affairs in New York, they discussed the political structure of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the scope in which The Hague can make changes.

From those discussions, it became clear that the UN does not exercise permanent supervision if the talks about other types of relations within the Kingdom were initiated. In addition, the UN sets a prerequisite or prescribes what the outcome should be. But it is up to the people to give shape and content to the political structure.

At the end of last year's treaty of the Kingdom Relations budget, Members of Parliament André Bosman (from VVD Government) and Ronald van Raak (SP Opposition Party) proposed a motion in which Minister Ronald Plasterk of Interior and Kingdom Relations was instructed to inform the UN about the possibilities the Netherlands has to expel Curaçao, Aruba and Saint Martin from the Kingdom.

The motion was brought to the attention of the governments in Willemstad, Oranjestad and Phillipsburg last month, but then there was the issue in Sint Maarten about the Integrity Chamber and Curaçao had to deal with a political crisis and an election.

Meanwhile, the official visit to the UN took place. Next week, the Dutch Parliament expects a letter from Minister Plasterk on this matter.