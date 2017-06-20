Update: code orange – tropical storm watch, tropical storm Bret is located to the north of Margarita

Weather:

Today: Partly cloudy with a local few isolated showers and risk of thunder. Tonight into Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers. Forecast high will be 32 ºC, and the low will be 26 ºC. Sunrise will occur at 06:12 and sunset at 19:03.

Winds:

Today: Easterly and becoming Northeasterly, moderate to fairly strong, force 4 to 5 (20 to 39 km/h, 11 to 21 knots) with gusts, strong, force 6 (40 to 50 km/h, 22 to 27 knots) Midnight into Tuesday midday : Variable winds and becoming southerly by Wednesday morning, fairly strong to strong, force 5 to 6 (31 tot 50 km/h, 17 tot 27 knots.) gusting near gale to gale force 7 to 8 ( 51 tot 74 km/h, 28 tot 40 knots).

Synopsis:

Tropical Storm Bret will influence the local weather during the next 24 hours. This weather system is moving westwards and will reach our area by later tonight into tomorrow morning. This system will generate periods of showers with locally a few thunderstorms. During the passage the rain intensity and frequency will even further which can cause locally some flooding. Tropical storm watch will remain in effect till further notice.

Sea conditions:

Mainly moderate with wave heights between 1.5 and 2.5 meters (5 to 8 feet). Temporarily quite rough on Wednesday on the south coast with wave heights between 2 and 3 meters (7 to 10 feet). Some coastal flooding could cause damages in coastal areas. Tropical significant weather systems: Tropical storm Bret, is expected to influence the local weather tonight through Wednesday. Our island is under Tropical storm watch. The general public is advised to continue to follow our weather bulletins for further updates. Another active disturbance over the northwestern Caribbean Area could also become a tropical cyclone during the next couple of days. This system does not pose a threat to our island.