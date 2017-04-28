Update: Curaçao votes

WILLEMSTAD – By 4 o’clock in the afternoon, 51,361 people have voted. This is about 43% of all those who are eligible to vote. According to the Chairman of the Supreme Electoral Council (SEC), Raymond Römer, this is about 6000 more than last year’s elections. Last year around this time the percentage was 38%.

There was criticism on the date of the elections because, according to several politicians, many people would be on vacation. Römer says that seeing the current percentage of voters, this is clearly not the case.

Römer also informed that today 1200 people came to the Registrar’s Office to pick up their voting card making it a total of 3100 since the SEC announced that those who did not receive their voting cards could pick it up. Römer believes that by 6 o’clock about 3600 people would have picked up their voting cards. Those who could not make it can still go to their polling station and vote with their I.D. card. The Chairman of the polling station will then make a duplicate of the voting card.