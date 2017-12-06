Update: Government gives union two out of three demands

WILLEMSTAD - The Council of Ministers announced during an urgent press conference that the minimum wage will increase by 10 cents in January 2018. Furthermore, the increase in the premium of car insurance will be put on hold. The dismissal of UTS personnel will continue according to the collective agreement.

This means that the government agreed with two of the three demands of the fifteen unions. The union leader Errol Cova announced during their own press conference before the government that their members should meet tomorrow morning in downtown Punda to manifest against the government.

Now that the government has given them two out of three, it is not clear yet what the unions will do.