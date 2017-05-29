Update: Leak from Petrotrin tank reaches ABC-Islands

WILLEMSTAD, PORT OF SPAIN - Bunker fuel leaked from a storage tank at Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery has allegedly reached Bonaire’s east coast, says Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) corporate secretary Gary Aboud.

He claimed that oil clumps have turned into tar on Bonaire’s east coast and clean-up efforts were now under way.

“The government of Bonaire have begun aerial monitoring to determine the location of the oil drifting in the sea. Curaçao and Aruba and representatives of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Environment (Infrastructuur & Milieu, or I&M) have made a collaborated effort in dealing with this environmental disaster and are expecting more oil clumps to wash ashore,” Aboud said.

He said the impact of the reputed Tank 70 leak in April was worsening.

“The salt in the sea water has turned most of the oil into tar so that it cannot easily be detected by air.

Officers of the Dutch Navy in the Caribbean have been busy since this morning with the process of cleaning up and mapping the oil pollution in Bonaire, Curaçao and Aruba. At the request of the Bonaire Nature Park Foundation, thirty navy officers were wrapped in protective clothing to clean up the east coast of the island.

Oil tar has also been found in Aruba. The island’s emergency unit has asked for the assistance of the Navy officers stationed in Savaneta. The officers will help identify the locations where there are oil tars on shore. Aruba will then proceed to clean up the pollution.

In Curaçao, a similar action has been taken at Sint Joris Bay with the help of navy officers. The Dutch officers are providing information to the cleanup crew as to the locations where they need to concentrate their efforts.

Photo credit: Stinapa (Bonaire)