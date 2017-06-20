Update: Meteo Curaçao related to the developments of tropical storm Bret

WILLEMSTAD - The Meteorological Service of Curaçao (Meteo) emits its latest update related to the tropical storm Bret. Currently, the storm is located at 295 kilometers (183 miles) south-east of Curaçao. Bret is weakening and could become a tropical wave.

The center of the storm could pass about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the island at approximately 2 o’clock at night. Chances for strong winds are less now but there is still the possibility of rain in various parts of the island.

Meteo will continue to inform the public on the latest developments of this storm.

Those interested can also download the app Curaçao Weather App.