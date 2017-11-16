Update: Two temporary directors appointed at Central Bank

WILLEMSTAD - Leila Matroos-Lasten and José Jardim have been appointed as temporary directors of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St Maarten (CBCS).

Matroos-Lasten (43), a registry accountant, filled the post of Director-Secretary as of Tuesday. This function was previously held by now-retired Jerry Hasselmeyer.

Jardim (44), an economist, will take up the post of financial economic director on November 17. Acting President-Director Alberto “Chos” Romero previously held this post. Jardim had served as a past (sector) director at the Curaçao Ministry of Finance and as that country’s Finance Minister.

The Bank’s Supervisory Board started the recruitment process for two directors to fulfil the vacant positions immediately after its appointment in August, but did not have the recommendations for the posts until October 2 due to Hurricane Irma.

Six candidates (three per vacancy) were required from Curaçao and St. Maarten under the Banking Statute for the filling of the two vacant administrative functions. The countries failed to reach agreement on the appointment of two new directors prior to November 17, the date Romero heads off on retirement at age 60.

To prevent CBCS from being rudderless, the Supervisory Board decided on November 13 to temporarily appoint Matroos-Lasten and Jardim as directors. Their temporary appointments end when the countries reach an agreement on the permanent directors.