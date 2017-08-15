USA reassures Dutch Minister of Defense about Venezuela

WASHINGTON, THE HAGUE - The US Secretary of Defense James Mattis reassured his Dutch counterpart Jeanine Hennis-Plasscheart with the announcement that there is no chance that the United States will arbitrarily take military action against Venezuela.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that military action in the South American country is a possibility. That's just a few tens of kilometers from Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire.

“I asked how I should understand that and he has assured me that there is no chance,” said Hennis-Plasschaert after her visit to Mattis. “Everyone understands that the diplomacy must prevail in this matter. And I have made it clear that military action would have major consequences for the Netherlands. We want to be informed accordingly. "

It was for the first time since Trump’s presidency term started in January this year that a Dutch minister visited an American official. The two spoke further about the Dutch contribution to military missions and about the share of the Netherlands’ power in NATO.