Venezuela chooses Dutch-based firm for Orinoco oil JV

CARACAS - Venezuela has selected a little-known, Dutch-registered company for a new joint venture at the Junin 10 oil block in its Orinoco Belt region, according to a decree published on Thursday.

Stichting Administratiekantoor Inversiones Petroleras Iberoamericanas will have a 40 percent participation in the project, the official government gazette said, without giving any financial details of the deal.

Majority partner and state oil company PDVSA believes the block has the potential to produce 200,000 barrels per day.

PDVSA in the past has rejected offers by Norway’s Statoil and France’s Total SA to partner at Junin 10.