Venezuela Travel Advice: “travel only if necessary’

WILLEMSTAD - Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath advises residents of Curacao to travel to Venezuela only if this is necessary and to follow the travel advice of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

There is a code orange for the whole South American country. The political situation in the country is tense and there is a great chance that protests and violence will continue. There is currently no reason for announcing a travel ban. It is a travel advice and people can decide if they will pay heed to this warning.

On the website www.nederlandwereldwijd.nl, travelers are further alerted to violent crime in Venezuela and criminals who act as police officers. Attacks, robberies and kidnappings occur often in the South American country.