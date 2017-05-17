While waiting on screening process, Rhuggenaath speaks with social partners

WILLEMSTAD – Last week, Eugene Rhuggenaath received the task from Governor Lucille George-Wout to form a government that has the support of a majority in Parliament. This mission was to form a government with capable people that have a vision of where Curaçao needs to go and that can go through a thorough screening and background check. This was once again reiterated by Rhuggenaath during a recent press conference.

Now that the screening process is in progress, Rhuggenaath wants to use his time to talk to the social partners to receive valuable information for his future government. The focus will be to deal with the poverty, social issues, education and the situation in several neighborhoods on the island.

According to Rhuggenaath he is happy with the screening process because it deals with various important aspects such as the candidates’ health and their financial standing. But the law is also important to ensure the integrity of the members of the new government. “Curaçao needs this right now. We have to work on the trust of the people in their politicians and the government,” said Rhuggenaath during his press conference.