Wiels resigns due to dubious financial policy

WILLEMSTAD - Werner Wiels, brother of the murdered popular politician Helmin Wiels, resigned from the Multi-Disciplinary Project Team (MDPT). The MDPT oversees the process of negotiation between the Curaçao government and the Chinese State Company Guangdong Zhenrong Energy (GZE).

Wiels hasn’t been visible for some time now, even at official presentations concerning the refinery and the Chinese company. This has been notable since the swearing in of the former government headed by MAN leader Hensley Koeiman. It was reported that time that he was on vacation. Last week during the presentation on the progress of the project, it was the vice chairman of the MDPT, Aubrich Bakhuis who came forth as the representative team.

Insiders say that Wiels’ position became unsustainable due to financial malpractice at a public company. The reason for Wiels resignation, according to Prime Minister Rhuggenaath, lies in the fact that his name has been mentioned in the civil case investigation case of mismanagement by government officials. Wiels was at the time of the mismanagement member of the supervisory board at the utility company Aqualectra.

“The former chairman of the MDPT did not want his involvement with Aqualectra to affect the negotiations on the refinery's future in one way or another,” said the Prime Minister. “The government has thanked Wiels for his commitment over the years and I also expressed my appreciation that he placed the country's interest above his personal interest.”

Former Director of Airport Holding, Clift Christiaan, has been appointed new Chairman.