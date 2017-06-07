Young local scientist chairman of International Conference in Bahamas

WILLEMSTAD - It is beyond doubt that our young people are getting extraordinary results abroad. We know achievements in sports, art, culture, etc. Today, science is in the spotlight in the person of Guido Rojer, Jr. (1987) scientific assistant of the Faculty of Social and Economic Sciences, University of Curaçao. The young academic was appointed as one of the two program presidents of the 42th annual conference of the Association of Caribbean Studies that started this week in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Caribbean Studies Association is an independent organization with the aim of promoting Caribbean Studies from a multidisciplinary, multicultural and multilingual approach. The organization is the main group of scientists and experts from the Caribbean and Caribbean coastal areas of North, Central and South America. The organization was founded by 300 scientists in 1974 and has grown to more than 1100 members. The organization has 6 languages including the Papiamentu and Dutch. Each year, the organization chooses a theme for its conference, which is always held at a different location. This year, the theme is: "The economy of creativity and knowledge; Future of development in the Caribbean?”

Guido is up to now the only program chairman who speaks all 6 languages and has also been the youngest who has been appointed to that position so far. Partly under his supervision, more than 350 scientists will present their presentation in Nassau at the Meliá Cable Beach Hotel this week.