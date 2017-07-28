Ys: “Avianca is not the only option for InselAir”

WILLEMSTAD - Avianca or Synergi, shareholder of the Colombian airline, is not the only option for the local airline InselAir. The airline has been plagued by financial downsizing and is looking for a strategic partner to continue its operations.

Chairman of the Committee of Wise Men, Etienne Ys, who was appointed by the government to seek solutions for the local airline, said that there are other options for InselAir.

The Chairman of the committee indicated that there is also the possibility of a restart of InselAir. But, according to Ys, that does not mean that there is no confidence in the negotiations with Synergi. There is a short break in the talks with the Colombians but they will be resumed quickly.

“They are a serious negotiating partner and they have a good proposal to take over InselAir and that is what we are going to talk about soon,” said Ys.

Ys indicated that he is very much involved in these negotiations. The short break is due to vacation but it will be resumed. But he stressed that they will do their utmost to have an agreement by the end of August. If it fails they will ask for more time to continue talking. But in the meantime, they will also contemplate other options.